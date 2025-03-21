Guwahati Police Bust Gang Of Thieves, Stolen Items Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized

Guwahati Police have busted a gang of thieves and seized a large quantity of stolen metal items worth Rs 18-20 lakh in a major crackdown.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team from Panbazar Police Station and Fancy Bazar Outpost, under the supervision of ADCP (Central), conducted a search operation near GMC Market, Fancy Bazar.

During the raid, police recovered a massive haul of stolen goods, including 76 kg of copper wires, 161 kg of miscellaneous brass utensils, 8 copper jugs, 51 copper plates, 80 copper ghotis weighing 35 kg, 64 copper glasses weighing 10 kg, 54 brass pots weighing 14 kg, 6 kg of electric wires, 9 kg of AC copper pipes, 80 kg of aluminium bars, 37 kg of small aluminium bars, 40 kg of iron materials used in vehicles, 4 big-size pots (3 silver and 1 aluminium), 7 buckets (5 brass and 2 aluminium), 20 kg of aluminium square articles, one motor, 3 jacks, and 15 brass sorias weighing 9 kg.

A follow-up operation at a godown in Dhirenpara under Fatasil Ambari Police Station, linked to the same accused, led to the recovery of an additional 468 kg of copper wires, 76 kg of copper AC pipes, 5 batteries, 7.95 kg of aluminium electric cables used by APDCL, 261 kg of brass utensils, and 410 kg of miscellaneous iron and aluminium articles.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Manoj Kumar Sarda, a resident of Rajasthan, was found operating from Fancy Bazar. Chutun Rout from Bihar, and Damodar Pandey, also from Rajasthan, were apprehended with him.

Further investigation is on.