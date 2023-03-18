Three Held For Honey Trapping Priest in Guwahati

The Guwahati police have arrested three persons including a woman on charges of honey trapping a temple priest and blackmailing him with obscene videos in WhatsApp, the police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported in the Fatasil Ambari locality of the city.

The arrested persons were identified as Pramod Tiwari, Rajni Kothari and Bhavojit Sen.

Modus Operandi

Rajni first induced the victim priest namely Bhagirathi Shastri to do friendship with her in WhatsApp and started making video calls. The woman then recorded the entire action and started to blackmail the priest to extort money from him.

The honey trapping gang also threatened the priest that if he doesn’t pay up, his photos and videos would go viral on social media platforms.

The priest, fearing for his image in the society approached the Fatasil Police Station in the city and lodged an FIR.

The police then arrested Pramod Tiwari, Rajni Kothari from Fancy Bazar locality on Thursday and produced them in the court on Friday.

The third accomplice Bhavojit Sen was arrested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the court has sent all three defendants in police custody for five days.