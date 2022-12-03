Guwahati: Three Including Woman Held for Honey Trapping

Guwahati police have arrested gang of three persons including a woman on the accusation of honey trapping on Saturday.

According to sources, the gang started the fraud under the pretence of selling car.

At first, they contacted the customer over phone and asked them to come to the city. After the customer comes, they take them to their room and mix some medicine with water to make them unconscious. The frauds take off the customer’s clothes and takes illicit photos and videos.

After taking such images, they blackmail the customer telling them that they will those to their family and friends and extorts money from them.

One of the victims of their honey trapping, identified as Dipul Deka, reached out to the Geetanagar Police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police have arrested three persons including a woman.

The police have also recovered Rs. 12,000 cash, three mobile phones and a car.

It has been ascertained that the woman arrested was involved in such acts earlier too.