Three Missing Girls Found Safe in Guwahati, Police Say Not Kidnapping

Three teenage girls who had gone missing from Guwahati’s Jyotinagar were rescued late at night near the KFC outlet at Ulubari.

The operation was carried out by teams from Chandmari and Noonmati police stations under the leadership of DCP Amitabh Basumatary.

According to reports, the girls had left in the afternoon with three boys on scooters to witness the Vishwakarma Puja celebrations and later went missing. Concerned family members lodged complaints at Chandmari and Noonmati police stations.

Police later traced the girls to a homestay in the city’s Down Town area where they had spent the night. One youth has been detained from Gandhimandap in connection with the incident.

DCP Basumatary clarified that this was not a case of abduction. The rescued girls have been brought to Chandmari police station for questioning, and officials said the true details of the incident will come to light after further investigation.

Also Read: Two Missing Girls Among Four Rescued From Gurugram In Golakganj Missing Case