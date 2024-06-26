Three Missing Guwahati School Girls Rescued from West Bengal
The Guwahati Police has rescued the three minor school girls who have reportedly gone missing from their school in the city’s Noonmati locality.
The three girls were rescued from New Jalpaiguri by a CGPD team of the Noonmati Police Station along with the help of the Railway Police Force (RPF) on Tuesday, the police said.
Reportedly, the three girls, all students of the Sunshine Public School, Noonmati had gone missing after they arrived at school premises on Monday.
Upon investigation, it has come to light that the students had left for West Bengal on a train from the Guwahati Railway Station. Furtehr, on Tuesday morning, the girls also made a video call to their families from Alipurduar in West Bengal, sources said.
Meanwhile, confirming the rescue of the girls, the Guwahati Police took to platform and wrote, “A CGPD team from Noonmati PS acted swiftly to rescue 3 minor girls from New Jalpaiguri last night with the help of RPF. Girls are being brought back to Guwahati to be reunited with their families. Earlier, the girls went missing from Sunshine Public School in Nepali Chowk.”