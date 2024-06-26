Three Missing Guwahati School Girls Rescued from West Bengal

Meanwhile, confirming the rescue of the girls, the Guwahati Police took to platform and wrote, “A CGPD team from Noonmati PS acted swiftly to rescue 3 minor girls from New Jalpaiguri last night with the help of RPF. Girls are being brought back to Guwahati to be reunited with their families. Earlier, the girls went missing from Sunshine Public School in Nepali Chowk.”