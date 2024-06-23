Assam: National Level Martial Artist From Golaghat Missing Since June 18

A national-level Pencak Silat ( a form of martial arts) player and junior assistant with the NCC under the Assam government, namely Lucky Das, a native of Assam’s Golaghat district has been missing since June 18.
The 12th National Senior Championship gold medalist in the 60-65 category was last seen at her home in Shantipur no. 16, Chungajan, Sarupathar under Golaghat district following her return from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where the championship was held from June 10 to June 13.
Despite efforts by her family and local police, no trace of Lucky Das has been found further deepening the mystery surrounding her disappearance.
An FIR has been lodged at Chungajan police station, though her whereabouts remain unknown. Her father suspects the involvement of a local youth from Majuli in kidnapping Lucky Das, casting a shadow over the ongoing investigation. Allegations have also arisen regarding the Chungajan police's handling of the case, with accusations of insufficient seriousness.