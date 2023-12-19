Three Suspected ULFA-I Linkmen Nabbed In Guwahati

Guwahati police on Tuesday afternoon apprehended three individuals, believed to be linkmen associated with the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
According to information received, the trio was nabbed from BBC colony in Guwahati’s Maligaon area during an operation earlier today. Upon searching, the police team a pistol and some ammunition from their possession.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Asim Adhikari, Moon Debnath, and Rupjyoti Das.
It is learned that Asim is closely associated with the ULFA-I and had been residing in Guwahati disguised as a computer operator. The police said that he was engaged in the recruitment of young individuals to join the militant group.
Further investigation is underway.
Earlier on Sunday, four individuals were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the Sivasagar blast recently.
Sources indicate that there is a suspicion that these four individuals were closely collaborating with the banned militant group, ULFA-I.
The outfit’s Chief Paresh Baruah had acknowledged that his group was behind the attack.