We Take On Assam DGP's Challenge Provided He Accepts These Conditions: ULFA-I
A day after Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh challenged the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to target him if he posed a threat, the militant outfit stated that they accepted the challenge provided the DGP accepted two of their conditions.
In a press statement issued on Saturday, the ULFA-I mentioned two conditions they laid out for GP Singh.
The ULFA-I wrote, “Firstly, the security cover that GP Singh is being provided including his driver and the police officials and constables of the Western Southeast Asia (WeSEA) region should be replaced with CRPF or Indian Army officers. This is our first condition.”
“Secondly, roam freely around Guwahati for just one week,” stated the ULFA-I’s press statement.
Further the outfit also once again cautioned the Assam DGP not to indulge in activities which could harm the indigenous officers of the state police.
The ULFA-I also said, “We know you (GP Singh) do not dare to accept our challenge. You can only pick up unarmed youths and hack them to death using your cruel tactics.”
The ULFA-I's reply comes a day after GP Singh presented a veiled challenge to the outlawed insurgent group asking them to target him if he posed a threat.
The top police officer went on to say that if someone loves their motherland, how can they destroy it by acts like grenade explosions?
During a media interaction at Kaziranga National Park on Friday, the DGP said, “My residential address is Kahilipara and my office address is Ulubari, come and target me, if needed. Did I say I am scared of anyone? If I am the sole reason for their grievances then target me, why target others?"