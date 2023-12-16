We Take On Assam DGP's Challenge Provided He Accepts These Conditions: ULFA-I

The ULFA-I's reply comes a day after GP Singh presented a veiled challenge to the outlawed insurgent group asking them to target him if he posed a threat.

The top police officer went on to say that if someone loves their motherland, how can they destroy it by acts like grenade explosions?

During a media interaction at Kaziranga National Park on Friday, the DGP said, “My residential address is Kahilipara and my office address is Ulubari, come and target me, if needed. Did I say I am scared of anyone? If I am the sole reason for their grievances then target me, why target others?"