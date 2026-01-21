Three Suspects Detained in Guwahati Robbery Case

The Fatasil Ambari Police on Wednesday detained three persons suspected to be involved in the sensational robbery that took place in Guwahati’s Ganeshpara area late Monday night, bringing a major breakthrough in the case.

The robbery occurred at Sneharoi Apartment in Ganeshpara, at the residence of city-based businessman Anil Deka. According to police, the crime was carried out by four armed miscreants who arrived at the spot in a white Swift car.

Police sources said the suspects were picked up during overnight operations and are being questioned in connection with the case. Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

As per initial reports, the robbers entered the apartment with their faces covered and executed the crime in a planned manner over nearly 40 minutes. At the time of the incident, Anil Deka and his daughter were not at home. However, his wife, Karabi Deka and the family’s driver were present and were allegedly threatened at gunpoint.

The miscreants reportedly pointed a pistol at Karabi Deka and assaulted her with a sharp weapon before looting cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house. After committing the robbery, the accused fled the scene with the stolen items.

The incident has caused shock and fear in the locality due to its bold and violent nature. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the apartment building, and police are examining the footage to identify all those involved.

Soon after the robbery, local police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

