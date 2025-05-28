Thunderstorms and Waterlogging Risk Loom Over Guwahati This Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Guwahati, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 2–3 days. The weather alert includes the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph, especially in isolated areas of the city.

Advertisment

This prolonged rainfall in Guwahati could lead to urban flooding, traffic disruptions, and an increased risk of localized landslides in vulnerable hillside zones.

Key Weather Updates for Guwahati:

Rainfall Duration: Next 2–3 days (as per IMD forecast)

Expected Conditions: Heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning

Wind Speed: Gusts of 40–50 kmph likely

High-Risk Areas: Low-lying zones and hilly slopes

ASDMA Issues Public Advisory:

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) urges all Guwahati residents to stay alert and take precautionary measures during this extreme weather condition:

Avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall

Plan commutes in advance to avoid traffic jams and waterlogged roads

Residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas should stay vigilant

Follow official weather updates and local advisories for real-time information

Emergency Measures in Place:

City authorities have placed emergency response teams on high alert to respond to any weather-related emergencies. ASDMA will continue to issue updates to ensure public safety during this spell of bad weather.

Also Read: Guwahati Weather LIVE Update: Monsoon Marches Through Northeast—More Rain in the Forecast