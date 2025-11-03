Tickets for Guwahati’s Maiden India-South Africa Test Go Live Nov 5

Guwahati is set to make history as it hosts its first-ever Test match. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced that tickets for the landmark India vs South Africa Test, scheduled at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, from 22nd to 26th November 2025, will go live from 5th November 2025.

Cricket fans across Assam now have the chance to witness this defining moment in the state’s sporting history. Tickets can be booked exclusively via BookMyShow (BMS), with successful bookings providing an m-ticket (Digital Ticket) for seamless entry into the stadium.

To ensure accessibility and encourage maximum attendance, ACA has kept ticket prices affordable:

Students: ₹50 per day

General Stand: ₹100 onwards

“This is a historic occasion for Assam and for Indian cricket. We warmly invite all cricket enthusiasts to be part of this unforgettable experience,” said Pritam Mahanta, CEO of ACA, highlighting the significance of the first-ever Test match in Guwahati.

With excitement building, the city is gearing up to witness cricketing history as India takes on South Africa on home soil, promising five days of high-octane action and unforgettable memories.