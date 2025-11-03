India Clinch Maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup, Beat South Africa by 52 Runs

History was made at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday as India’s women’s cricket team lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, playing their third World Cup final, dominated from the outset despite a spirited fightback from South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, whose century kept the visitors in the contest until the 46th over.

Chasing India’s imposing 298/7, South Africa were bowled out for 246. Wolvaardt’s superb 101 off 98 balls, her second successive century following her semifinal heroics against England, was the lone highlight for the Proteas. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball, claiming 5 wickets for 39 runs to seal India’s victory.

This marked South Africa’s first appearance in a World Cup final and the first-ever women’s World Cup final not featuring Australia or England, the tournament’s two traditional powerhouses. India, who had previously reached the finals in 2005 and 2017, finally went the distance this time.

After being put in to bat following a rain delay, India posted the second-highest total in a Women’s World Cup final. Openers Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (87 off 78) laid a strong foundation, with India cruising at 151/1 at the halfway mark. Deepti Sharma (58 off 58) maintained the momentum through the middle overs, while Richa Ghosh’s quickfire 34 off 24 balls ensured a strong finish.

Mandhana, who amassed 434 runs in the tournament, became India’s top scorer in a single World Cup edition, surpassing Mithali Raj’s 409 runs from 2017.

South Africa began the chase solidly, bringing up a fifty-run opening stand before Tazmin Brits was run out for 23 by a brilliant direct hit from Amanjot Kaur. The wickets tumbled soon after , Anneke Bosch fell for a six-ball duck, while Shafali Verma picked up key scalps of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, reducing South Africa to 123/4.

As India tightened their grip, Sinalo Jafta’s dismissal at 148/5 all but ended South Africa’s hopes of clinching their maiden ICC title. Wolvaardt’s resistance eventually ended when she was caught in the deep off Deepti Sharma’s bowling, confirming India’s triumph.

With this historic win, India’s women went one step further than their male counterparts, who fell short against Australia in the 2023 men’s final on home soil.

