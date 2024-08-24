Tiger Dies En Route to Assam Zoo, Activists Blame Mishandling by Forest Officials

A female Royal Bengal tiger, captured by forest department officials at Dhing in Nagaon district, allegedly died on Saturday while being transported to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.
The tiger had been tranquilized and captured on Friday after it ventured into the area, causing fear among locals by attacking humans and livestock.
While the exact cause of the tiger's death will be determined through a post-mortem examination, initial reports suggest that excessive sedation during the capture process might have contributed to the animal's demise.
Environmental activist Dilip Nath, voicing concerns about the incident, remarked, "Despite efforts by the people of Dhing to rescue the tiger safely, it died on the way to the zoo, not at the zoo as has been claimed. Certain forest officials are to blame for this. After tranquilization, the tiger's body temperature increases, but appropriate measures like cooling it with water were not taken. Furthermore, the cage used was too small, limiting air circulation."
Nath further criticized the forest officials, stating that some of them ignored local advice during the rescue process. He called for an investigation into the actions of the Assam Zoo Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and urged the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to look into the matter. Nath also indicated plans to appeal before the court.
The tiger, believed to have strayed from a nearby wildlife sanctuary due to recent floods, had been in the area for two months, prompting concern after several attacks.
Repeated attempts by media houses to contact Assam State Zoo DFO Ashwini Kumar for a comment went unanswered. The tiger's death has raised concerns about the protocols followed by the Forest Department for tranquilizing and transporting wild animals. Conservationists are calling for a thorough investigation, seeking clarity on whether all safety measures were followed and if the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) effectively monitored the situation.