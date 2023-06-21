Top Cop's Mother Goes Missing From Guwahati Home

An elderly woman hailing from Guwahati city has reportedly gone missing on Tuesday night.
The missing woman, identified as Bidya Devi Narzary, is the mother of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Phulkan Narzary.
According to sources, Bidya Devi went missing yesterday night from her residence at Basistha area of the city.
There has been no trace of the woman at the time of filing this report. It is learned that the woman had been suffering from some ailments for a long time.
If anyone finds her whereabouts, kindly contact local police or reach the following mobile number – 9435448999.