Traffic on Silchar-Guwahati Route Disrupted For A Week Following Landslides

Vehicular movement on the National Highway-6 connecting Silchar and Guwahati has been disrupted as the situtaion remains unchanged since one week due to continuous landslides followed by incessant rainfall.
Heavy rains have caused water from the hills to flow onto the road, resulting in a heavy traffic jam on the Silchar-Guwahati route along NH-6. Hundreds of vehicles are still stranded on the highway, reports said.
According to sources, a fresh landslide occurred late on Monday night in East Jaintia Hills district's Ratacherra area, leading to a halt of vehicular movement. The stretch from Ratachara to Sonapur is now lined with stranded vehicles, with the situation remaining unchanged for seven days.
Continuous heavy rainfall has caused further landslides, complicating the situation as water from the hills continues to overflow onto the road.