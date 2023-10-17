Tourist Cab Operators Raise Concern Over Sky-High Parking Fees at LGBI Airport

In the memorandum, the union mentioned about the unreasonable parking fees collected by the airport authority at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI). “Around 10,000 literate unemployed youths are feeding their families by driving tourist cabs. We wish to inform you that the LGBI airport authorities used to collect Rs. 100 from each ride after we pick up passengers or tourists and leave the airport premises as parking fees, however, in the past few days we had have to pay Rs. 300 to 800 if we cross the time limit by at least 10 minutes or more for parking. This has created a major problem for us because it is not possible to drop off passengers and collect money for the rides within 10 minutes.”