Trading Scam Probe Deepens: Sumi, Tarkik, Bishal Among 8 Sent to Judicial Custody

Actress and influencer Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and Bishal Phukan, along with five others, were sent to judicial custody on Saturday by the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM). Although the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought their custody, the CJM court ruled for judicial custody instead. All accused will next be presented before a special CBI court on Monday.
Among the five others who were also placed in judicial custody are Amlan Borah, Ranjit Kakoti, Abhijit Chanda, Shubhan Jyoti Kurmi, and Chandan Nath. On Friday, Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and Bishal Phukan were moved from Dibrugarh to Guwahati by the CBI, which arrived with the individuals apprehended in connection to extensive online trading fraud cases across Assam.
Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and his brother Amlan Borah were arrested following their reported ties to Bishal Phukan, who is implicated in a Rs 2,200 crore scam. Another accused, Ranjit Kakati, is also reported to be involved and was among those transferred to Guwahati.
According to sources, a total of eight individuals connected to the scams were brought to Guwahati after the Dibrugarh district and sessions court consented to the CBI's request to transfer the cases to a specialized CBI court earlier this week. The CBI recently assumed control over the investigations from the state police, with two cases related to the scams registered at the Dibrugarh Sadar police station under case numbers 352/24 and 354/24.
The arrested individuals, including Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, Amlan Borah, self-identified industrialist Bishal Phukan, and Ranjit Kakati, were transported to Guwahati. They will remain lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati pending further court proceedings.