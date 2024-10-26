Trading Scam Probe Deepens: Sumi, Tarkik, Bishal Among 8 Sent to Judicial Custody

According to sources, a total of eight individuals connected to the scams were brought to Guwahati after the Dibrugarh district and sessions court consented to the CBI's request to transfer the cases to a specialized CBI court earlier this week. The CBI recently assumed control over the investigations from the state police, with two cases related to the scams registered at the Dibrugarh Sadar police station under case numbers 352/24 and 354/24.