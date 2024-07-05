Traffic Advisory Issued In Guwahati Due To Artificial Floods

The entry of vehicles from Bhangagarh towards Bihutoli in Guwahati has been restricted due to artificial flooding on Rajgarh road after a spell of heavy rainfall.
The Commissionerate of Police in Guwahati relayed instructions on Friday regarding arrangements for traffic movement which has been hindered due to waterlogging in several areas of the city.
According to the information at hand, diversions have been created at different places along GS Road due to artificial flooding.
The city police has urged the residents to cooperate on the issue stating that normal movement of traffic will begin once the water level subsides.
It may be noted that Guwahati witnessed heavy rainfall on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday causing waterlogging at vulnerable spots.
Meanwhile, a massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the 8th-Mile area of Guwahati's Jorabat claimed the lives of a mother and her son. Additionally, a 14-year-old girl was injured in the landslide. Reportedly, the locals promptly rescued her, and she is currently receiving medical treatment.