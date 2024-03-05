Traffic Chaos in Guwahati: Assam Minister Warns Negligent Traffic Cops

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah issued a harsh warning on Tuesday to on-duty traffic police officers near the Beltola Tiniali locality in Guwahati for negligence.
The on-duty traffic police officers were found standing beside a shop instead of regulating traffic, resulting in considerable traffic congestion.
This was not the first time, according to the minister who was traveling from Nalbari to Guwahati, that there were no traffic cops on duty to manage traffic volume in the aforementioned locality.
The minister questioned Jagdish Pathak, the traffic police official assigned to the area today, about his nonchalant demeanor during work hours. He also asked him to refrain from any more carelessness in maintaining the volume of traffic.
He further urged the Guwahati Police Commissioner, Diganta Barah, and the Basistha Traffic In-Charge to look into the matter and correct any shortcomings as soon as feasible.
“I am Jayanta Mallabaruah, and I am currently in Beltola Tiniali. There has been a serious failure in traffic management here. This is not the first time I've taken this route and seen no traffic officers performing their duty correctly. Please check to see if the designated police officers are carrying out their tasks appropriately. This is an extremely busy road; thus, make sure this does not happen again. I'll take feedback on this by tomorrow,” the Minister told the Basistha Traffic in charge over the phone.