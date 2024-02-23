Notorious Riders Ran over Traffic Cop in Assam’s Mariani, 3 Arrested

As many as three notorious riders have been detained by the Mariani police for allegedly knocking down a traffic constable on Thursday.
The incident took place infront of the Mariani Police station, when a triple riding scooty bearing registration AS05P0195 ran over the cop, leaving him seriously injured. The miscreants managed to flee the crime scene, evading capture.
The victim was identified as Ibrahim Ali, who is undergoing treatment in Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).
Following the incident, the police nabbed the miscreants from a hideout in Gandhinagar, Mariani on Friday.
As per reports, the three arrested were students of Mariani College namely Binit Dey, Shubankar Debnath and Sagar Pachari.
Furthermore, in recent weeks, several tragic road accidents have claimed the lives of multiple individuals, reigniting concerns over adequacy of road safety measures.