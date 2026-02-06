Traffic Curbs Imposed on Guwahati–Garbhanga Road Amid Flyover Construction

Guwahati commuters have been advised to avoid a key stretch of the Guwahati–Garbhanga Road during night hours as construction work on a new flyover gains pace.

According to a traffic advisory issued by the district administration, vehicular movement will be restricted from Cycle Factory Tiniali to Barsapara Tiniali between 11 pm and 5 am. The restriction will remain in force until the ongoing flyover construction work is completed.

The flyover is being built at Cycle Factory Junction, with its extension reaching Lalganesh Market, a corridor that witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day. Officials said the nighttime restriction has been imposed to ensure public safety and to allow construction work to proceed smoothly without disruption.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

To minimise inconvenience, traffic police have arranged alternative routes for vehicles approaching the affected area from both sides.

Vehicles coming from Arya Nagar or Birubari will be diverted at Cycle Factory Junction through F.A. Road, leading towards Mora Bharalu Road, Ambari Tiniali and A.K. Dev Road.

Similarly, vehicles coming from the Lalganesh side will be diverted at Barsapara Tiniali via Kula Basumatary Road (ACA Stadium–Barsapara Road), connecting to Mora Bharalu Road, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Road, Dhirenpara Tiniali and A.K. Dev Road.

Authorities have clarified that ambulances and fire tenders will be given unhindered passage during the restricted hours. The Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) has been instructed to ensure the smooth movement of emergency vehicles whenever required.

The decision was taken during a special District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting held on February 6, chaired by the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District. Officials said the step was taken after consultations with all stakeholders, keeping public safety and construction timelines in mind.

Residents and daily commuters have been urged to plan their night travel accordingly and cooperate with the traffic police and construction teams.

