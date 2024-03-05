Traffic Disruptions Expected in Guwahati as Cross Culvert Construction Begins Tonight!

Owing to the construction of a Cross Culvert on B. Baruah Road near Reyaz Salon, which will begin today at midnight, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic urged the city residents to bear the inconvenience until the work is completed and to support Traffic Police in regulating traffic flow and serving people better.
The DCP traffic also noted that traffic congestion would occur on the abovementioned route while the Cross Culvert construction work is underway, but that normal traffic flow will continue during the construction work.
“It is a humble appeal to the people of greater Guwahati City to bear the inconvenience till the completion of work and urge their support to Traffic Police for regulating the Traffic flow and also to serve people in a better way,” the DCP traffic said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the DCP traffic has imposed certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the aforementioned road.
1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on B.Borooah Road from 5 AM to 12 midnight w.e.f.- March 5, 2024 till the completion of the construction work.
2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of three wheels and above shall be restricted on B.Borooah Road from 5 AM to 12 midnight w.e.f.- March 5, 2024 till the completion of the construction work.
3. Big Buses/City Buses/ASTC Buses/Trucks etc. will not be allowed to ply on B.Boruah Road w.e.f.- March 5, 2024 till the completion of the construction work.