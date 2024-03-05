Traffic Disruptions Expected in Guwahati as Cross Culvert Construction Begins Tonight!

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on B.Borooah Road from 5 AM to 12 midnight w.e.f.- March 5, 2024 till the completion of the construction work.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of three wheels and above shall be restricted on B.Borooah Road from 5 AM to 12 midnight w.e.f.- March 5, 2024 till the completion of the construction work.

3. Big Buses/City Buses/ASTC Buses/Trucks etc. will not be allowed to ply on B.Boruah Road w.e.f.- March 5, 2024 till the completion of the construction work.