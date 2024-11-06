Traffic Regulations For Chhath Puja Issued In Guwahati | Check Here

No movement of commercial goods carrying vehicles or other heavy vehicles shall be allowed within Guwahati from 12:00 noon of November 7 until completion of the rituals on November 8.

No vehicles, except those carrying the puja materials along with devotees, shall be allowed to ply on the stretch of MG Road between Machkhowa point to Chief Justice Bungalow.

Slow-moving vehicles like hand carts, rickshaws, and pony carts shall not be allowed to ply from Machkhowa Point to Chief Justice Bungalow on MG Road from 11:00 am of November 7 till departure of devotees from Sukreswar Ghat on November 8 until completion of the rituals. This restriction will not be applicable to slow-moving vehicles used by the devotees for carrying puja materials.

All city buses coming from the Khanapara side towards the Bharalumukh side will take GS Road-AT Road, and they will not take turn towards Panbazar through Panbazar ROB.

No heavy vehicle, including inter-district buses and red-coloured rural service buses operating under ASTC (except city buses and vehicles carrying devotees), coming from Jalukbari shall be allowed to enter the city. All these vehicles will be diverted via NH-27 at Jalukbari.

On the stretch of HB Road, from Sani Mandir to Panbazar Police Point, traffic shall be allowed to ply on both sides.