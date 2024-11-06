Traffic Regulations For Chhath Puja Issued In Guwahati | Check Here

Ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations on November 7 and 8, the Guwahati traffic police has issued guidelines for vehicular movement to ensure smooth festivities. According to a notification, the regulations will come into effect from 1 pm on November 7 and will remain in force till the departure of devotees from puja locations on November 8.
No movement of commercial goods carrying vehicles or other heavy vehicles shall be allowed within Guwahati from 12:00 noon of November 7 until completion of the rituals on November 8.
No vehicles, except those carrying the puja materials along with devotees, shall be allowed to ply on the stretch of MG Road between Machkhowa point to Chief Justice Bungalow.
Slow-moving vehicles like hand carts, rickshaws, and pony carts shall not be allowed to ply from Machkhowa Point to Chief Justice Bungalow on MG Road from 11:00 am of November 7 till departure of devotees from Sukreswar Ghat on November 8 until completion of the rituals. This restriction will not be applicable to slow-moving vehicles used by the devotees for carrying puja materials.
All city buses coming from the Khanapara side towards the Bharalumukh side will take GS Road-AT Road, and they will not take turn towards Panbazar through Panbazar ROB.
No heavy vehicle, including inter-district buses and red-coloured rural service buses operating under ASTC (except city buses and vehicles carrying devotees), coming from Jalukbari shall be allowed to enter the city. All these vehicles will be diverted via NH-27 at Jalukbari.
On the stretch of HB Road, from Sani Mandir to Panbazar Police Point, traffic shall be allowed to ply on both sides.
No vehicle will be allowed to be parked inside Lachit Ghat.
All vehicles, including city buses, coming from the Bharalumukh side towards the Panbazar/Chandmari side will be diverted at Machkhowa on elevated corridor point towards HB Road (via TRP Road) or AT Road. Thereafter, the vehicles going towards Chandmari/Latasil via HB Road shall take the left turn at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point and move via FC Road. No buses will move towards RBI.
All vehicles, including city buses, coming from Chandmari side towards Panbazar/Bharalumukh/Jalukbari side shall be diverted at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point towards HB Road and proceed to Bharalumukh side.
All light vehicles coming from the Uzanbazar/Latasil side towards the Bharalumukh side shall be diverted at Planetarium Point towards Lamb Road, FC Road, Tayebulla Point, GNB Road, District Library and take left turn at NB. Hall (Session Court) Point.
The vehicles carrying devotees from the Bharalumukh side shall be allowed to park their vehicles at Lakhi Goli, Chamber Road, MS Road, SRCB Road and the market side of MG Road.
At Sonaram HS School Ghat all vehicles shall be parked inside the field.
AT Road from Bharalumukh to Panbazar Over Bridge south point will be kept clear of parked vehicles from 7:00 am of November 7 until completion of the rituals on November 8.
On MLN Road, ARB Road, SS Road, SRCB Road, HB Road, and TRP Road parking of vehicles shall not be allowed.
No truck/heavy commercial vehicle shall be allowed to park at TRP Road, Lakhi Gali, Chamber Road, SRCB Road, Kedar Road, MS Road etc. from 7:00 am of November 7 until the completion of the rituals on November 8.
Puja committees that parking of vehicles should not be allowed near the puja locations. Parking places should be at a safe distance away from Puja locations and should be specified by displaying boards etc. so that haphazard parking can be avoided.
Puja committees to engage an adequate number of volunteers.
All devotees coming by vehicles/cars to park their vehicles/cars systematically without causing hindrance to the other road users.