RaGa Condemns BJP & RSS, Sheds Light on Manipur's Suffering during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

“It's astonishing to me that the PM of India hasn't visited Manipur yet. Is Manipur, not an Indian state? Are the people of Manipur not part of India? If the Prime Minister wants to end the violence in Manipur, he can accomplish so in three days. He could have commanded the Indian Army to end the bloodshed in Manipur. If he had done this, I am convinced that the army would have ended the bloodshed in a matter of days. The truth is, he is not interested in ending the violence in Manipur,” Rahul said.