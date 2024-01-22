RaGa Condemns BJP & RSS, Sheds Light on Manipur's Suffering during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

On the ninth day of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to stop the violence in Manipur.
He strongly claimed that if PM Modi wanted, he could have stopped the violence in Manipur in three days, but he didn’t do so.
“It's astonishing to me that the PM of India hasn't visited Manipur yet. Is Manipur, not an Indian state? Are the people of Manipur not part of India? If the Prime Minister wants to end the violence in Manipur, he can accomplish so in three days. He could have commanded the Indian Army to end the bloodshed in Manipur. If he had done this, I am convinced that the army would have ended the bloodshed in a matter of days. The truth is, he is not interested in ending the violence in Manipur,” Rahul said.
He also alleged that the ideology of the RSS and BJP has destroyed the idea of Manipur.
“The politics of hatred and violence have torn the state apart, causing hundreds of deaths and thousands of people to lose their property. It's a complete tragedy! That's why we wanted to send a message to the rest of India about the pain the people of Manipur are feeling,” Rahul added.
Rahul mentioned that while the Congress party did 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir last year, the BJP & RSS were attacking the foundations of the country.
“The idea that all religions should live harmoniously in India and that all communities, languages and traditions should be respected was under attack. To protect the idea of India, we walked from the sea to the mountains of Kashmir. We listened to the voices of farmers, labourers and young people. After the Yatra, many people wanted us to listen to the voices of the people living in North-East, Odisha, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. So we decided to go ahead with another Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra,” Rahul said.
Rahul further alleged that today, the RSS is strangling the Constitution and the institutional framework of India. “Meghalaya is being ruled from Delhi. This is not acceptable to us,” Rahul said.