Traffic Rerouted Across City as Guwahati Prepares for Chhath Puja Celebrations

Guwahati is set to witness large-scale celebrations of Chhath Puja on October 27 and 28, 2025, prompting city authorities to announce strict traffic regulations to ensure smooth movement and safety for devotees. The restrictions, which will be in force from 11:00 AM on October 27 to 11:00 AM on October 28, are aimed at managing the expected heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement along key stretches of the city.

As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, no commercial goods vehicles or heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter the city during this period. MG Road, between Machkhowa point and the Chief Justice Bungalow point, will see heightened restrictions, allowing only vehicles carrying Chhath Puja materials and devotees. Slow-moving vehicles such as rickshaws, hand carts, and pony carts will also be restricted on this stretch, except those used by devotees for carrying puja items.

City buses from Khanapara heading towards Bharalumukh will be rerouted via G.S. Road and AT Road and will not be allowed to turn towards Panbazar through the Panbazar ROB. Similarly, heavy vehicles and red-colored ASTC rural buses coming from Jalukbari will be diverted via NH-27, with only city buses and vehicles carrying devotees permitted into the city.

The city traffic police have advised devotees to use only four-wheeler vehicles, as six-wheelers will not be allowed. Traffic on HB Road, from Sani Mandir to Panbazar Police Point, will continue to flow in both directions. Meanwhile, Lachit Ghat will remain off-limits for vehicle parking.

To facilitate movement, several diversion routes have been put in place. Vehicles from Bharalumukh heading towards Panbazar and Chandmari will be diverted at Machkhowa towards HB Road or AT Road, while Chandmari-bound traffic will be rerouted at NB Hall (Sessions Court) towards HB Road. Light vehicles from Uzanbazar and Latasil will be diverted at Planetarium Point through Lamb Road, FC Road, Tayebulla Point, GNB Road, and the District Library before rejoining NB Hall.

Parking arrangements have also been detailed. Vehicles carrying devotees and puja materials from Bharalumukh can park at designated areas such as Lakhi Goli, Chamber Road, MS Road, SRCB Road, and along the market side of MG Road. Sonaram Higher Secondary School ghat will serve as another large parking area. Certain roads—including AT Road, MLN Road, ARB Road, SS Road, SRCB Road, HB Road, and TRP Road—will remain strictly no-parking zones during the festival period.

The traffic police have urged puja committees to ensure that vehicles are parked at a safe distance from the puja locations and to deploy sufficient volunteers to manage parking efficiently. Devotees are also requested to park their vehicles systematically, avoiding any obstruction to other road users.

Also Read: Chhath Puja 2025: Guide to Observing Nirjala Vrat for the First Time