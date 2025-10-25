Chhath Puja 2025: Guide to Observing Nirjala Vrat for the First Time

Chhath Puja is one of India’s most sacred and eco-conscious festivals, dedicated to Goddess Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya (the Sun God). It is observed with deep devotion for prosperity, longevity, and family well-being. In 2025, Chhath Puja will begin on Saturday, October 25, and conclude on Tuesday, October 28.

The festival spans four days, with each day representing a specific ritual of purification, fasting, and offering. The highlight of the observance is the 36-hour Nirjala Vrat—a waterless fast undertaken by devotees, primarily married women, who pray for the happiness and health of their families.

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Rituals

Day 1: Nahay Khay (October 25, Saturday)

The first day marks the beginning of spiritual cleansing. Devotees take a ritual bath in a river, pond, or any natural water body to purify themselves. Afterward, they eat a simple, sattvic meal, typically made without onions or garlic, symbolizing the start of the sacred observance.

Day 2: Kharna (October 26, Sunday)

On the second day, devotees observe a fast throughout the day and break it after sunset. The meal offered to Lord Surya and Goddess Chhathi Maiya typically includes gur (jaggery) kheer and roti made of wheat. After this offering, the 36-hour Nirjala Vrat begins, during which devotees abstain from both food and water.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (October 27, Monday)

This day holds immense spiritual significance. Devotees gather near water bodies in the evening and stand waist-deep in water while offering Arghya (a ritual offering of water and prayers) to the setting sun. The ritual symbolizes gratitude to Lord Surya for sustaining life and energy on Earth.

Day 4: Usha Arghya (October 28, Tuesday)

On the final day, devotees offer Arghya to the rising sun. This marks the completion of the 36-hour Nirjala Vrat. After the morning prayers, devotees break their fast with prasad (offering) and share it among family members and neighbors, spreading joy and togetherness.

How to Prepare for the Nirjala Vrat

For first-time observers of Chhath Puja, the Nirjala Vrat can be physically and mentally demanding. Preparing in advance can ensure a safe and fulfilling experience. Here are a few essential tips:

1. Eat a Nutrient-Rich Meal Before Fasting

Before starting the vrat, consume foods rich in complex carbohydrates, proteins, and minerals. Include rice, lentils, fruits, and vegetables to build stamina and maintain energy levels.

2. Stay Hydrated Before the Fast

Since you’ll be abstaining from water during the vrat, hydrate your body beforehand. Drink plenty of water, coconut water, and natural juices to stabilize your fluid levels.

3. Avoid Caffeine and Sugary Drinks

Caffeinated or sugary beverages can cause dehydration and sudden energy crashes during the fast. It’s best to avoid tea, coffee, and soda a day before the vrat.

4. Ensure Proper Rest

The rituals of Chhath Puja require early mornings and late evenings. Adequate rest during the day helps maintain physical strength and focus for performing the puja with devotion.

The Significance of Chhath Puja

Beyond its spiritual meaning, Chhath Puja embodies the connection between humans and nature. It emphasizes purity, discipline, and gratitude towards the Sun, the source of life and energy. The eco-friendly rituals—performed on riverbanks and using natural ingredients—reflect India’s ancient tradition of sustainable living.

For those observing the Nirjala Vrat for the first time, Chhath Puja is both a test of endurance and a journey of faith. With sincere devotion, proper preparation, and adherence to rituals, the experience can be deeply rewarding.

This year, as devotees gather to worship the rising and setting sun from October 25 to 28, 2025, the festival continues to inspire unity, purity, and the celebration of life itself.

