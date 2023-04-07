Traffic Restrictions Imposed Ahead of President’s Visit to Guwahati

Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Guwahati on Friday, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles in the city in order to ensure the safety of general public.

The various restrictions on the movement of vehicles in Guwahati today are as follows:

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 9 am to 9 pm.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on G.S. Road, B.Barooah Road, B.K. Kakoty road, GNB Road, KLB Road, MG Road, AT road, Taybullah road, HB road from 11 am to 8 pm

3. The vehicles shall not be allowed to enter from High Court point towards Planetarium point except car pass holders (Platinum Gold). There will be no entry of vehicles from Planetarium point towards High Court point.

Earlier, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration had been declared as a ‘No Drone Fly Zone’ from April 6 to April 8 and from April 13 to April 14 in view of the President of India and the Prime Minister of India’s visit to Guwahati.

Special traffic rules have also been imposed in Assam’s Kaliabor. Heavy vehicles have been banned from traveling from Tinali in Kaliabor, with the ban set to remain in place until 7 pm on Friday. This has resulted in hundreds of trucks being stranded on the streets of Kaliabor, unable to make their way through the area due to the restrictions.

Notably, President of India Droupadi Murmu in Assam’s Bokakhat on Thursday afternoon to embark on her three-day visit to the state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria welcomed her at Bokakhat helipad.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court will be graced by Droupadi Murmu today. Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will also attend the function.