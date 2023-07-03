Traffic Restrictions Imposed Ahead Of VP Dhankhar's Guwahati Visit

Ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Guwahati on Tuesday (July 4, 2023), the Guwahati Traffic Police has imposed certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles in the city in order to ensure the safety of the general public.
“To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles likes Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 4th July, 2023 during the visit of the Hon’ble Vice President of India to Guwahati,” an official notification issued by the Office of the Deputy Cmommissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, stated.
The restrictions on vehicular movements are as follows –
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 6 AM to 9 PM on 4th July, 2023.
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on DG Road, MG Road, and AT Road from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM on 4th July, 2023.
During his visit to Guwahati, the Vice President will be attending the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, a statement from the Vice President's Secretariat said on Sunday. He will also interact with the students of IIT Guwahati.
Dhankhar will also visit the Kamakhya Temple upon his arrival in Guwahati and offer his prayers.