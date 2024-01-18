Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Guwahati Ahead of HM Amit Shah's Visit

In view of visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, the following traffic restrictions/ regulation will be imposed in Guwahati City.
1. All commercial goods carrying vehicles including LMV/MMV/ HMV will be restricted at GS Road, Punjabari Road, B.Barooah Road, GNB road , MG Road , AT Road from 12 noon till 7 pm.
2. ASTC buses, Inter-district buses and City buses plying over GS Road, Punjabari Road, B.Barooah Road , GNB Road , MG Road and AT Road will be regulated from 12 noon till 7 pm.
3. Slow moving vehicles like E Rickshaws, thela , Rickshaws will be restricted on GS Road, Punjabari Road, B.Barooah Road, GNB Road, MG Road , AT Road from 12 noon to 7 pm .
4. All commercial goods carrying vehicles (LMV/MMV/ HMV) will be restricted on NH27 from 12 noon till 7 pm.
5. All commercial goods carrying vehicles ( LMV/ MMV/ HMV ) will be restricted on NH17 from 4 pm till 8 pm.
These restrictions will be relaxed for the school buses, ambulances, fire brigade and other emergency vehicles.
The Home Minister's itinerary for January 20 in Assam is packed with several engagements. He will partake in the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB at the SSB complex in Tezpur and attend the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.
Furthermore, Shah is scheduled to be present at the passing-out parade of 2,551 Assam Police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. During this visit, he will also launch a book titled "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan" at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium and inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati.