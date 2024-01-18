Amit Shah's 3-Day Visit To Assam and Meghalaya Begins Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya is commencing today, January 18.
His itinerary includes the inauguration of a cyber-security operational center at the Assam Rifles headquarters in Shillong after his arrival.The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District has declared the State Convention Centre in Shillong and the Assam Rifles headquarters as no-fly zones during Shah's visit, prohibiting the operation of drones for any purpose.
On Friday, January 19, Shah is scheduled to participate in the 71st Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at the State Convention Centre in Shillong. Additionally, he will review the operations of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC).
Notably, this visit coincides with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is set to commence from Nagaland to Assam on the same day.
The Home Minister's itinerary for January 20 in Assam is packed with several engagements. He will partake in the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB at the SSB complex in Tezpur and attend the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.
Furthermore, Shah is scheduled to be present at the passing-out parade of 2,551 Assam Police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. During this visit, he will also launch a book titled "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan" at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium and inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati.