Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Guwahati Ahead of Vice President's Visit

The following are the restrictions imposed on the movement of vehicles:

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-17, AT Road, D.G Road, M.G Road, Taibullah Road, B.Borooah Road, G.S Road, Panjabari Road and NH-27 falling under Guwahati City from 8 AM to 10 PM on 13th February, 2024.