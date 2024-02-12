Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Guwahati Ahead of Vice President's Visit

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic and the safety of the public, the Guwahati Police has issued certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles for February 13 (Tuesday) in view of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit.
The Guwahati Traffic Police in a notification issued on Monday said that the regulations have been laid out to ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons on the road, and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles.
The following are the restrictions imposed on the movement of vehicles:
1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-17, AT Road, D.G Road, M.G Road, Taibullah Road, B.Borooah Road, G.S Road, Panjabari Road and NH-27 falling under Guwahati City from 8 AM to 10 PM on 13th February, 2024.
2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH17, AT Road, D.G Road, M.G Road, Taibullah Road, B.Borooah Road, G.S Road and Panjabari Road from 8 AM to 10 PM on 13th February, 2024.
3. City buses/ASTC buses, Slow moving vehicles etc. will be regulated accordingly depending upon traffic scenario of the city.
Notably, Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Guwahati tomorrow to attend the presentation of Assam's highest State Civilian Awards namely. He is slated to grace the event as the chief Guest.
The award ceremony which is set to take place at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati will witness 22 exemplary individuals in their respective walks of life receive recognized for their efforts.