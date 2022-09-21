Traffic Rules Issued in Guwahati Ahead of Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Visit

Traffic rules have been put in place in Assam’s Guwahati ahead of the arrival of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday for the inauguration ceremony of Lokmanthan 2022.

The Guwahati Traffic Police announced the new rules in a press conference held on Wednesday.

Various new rules have been initiated by the traffic police to monitor the movement of vehicles on the streets without disrupting normal life.

According to the new rules, plying of vehicles carrying heavy goods will be restricted at the National Highway (NH) 27 and 17 from 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday.

Major regulations have been issued for small, medium and heavy goods carrying vehicles on the DG Road, AT Road, MG Road, KLB Road, B. Baruah Road, GS Road and Panjabari Road.

The rules will be applicable from 9 am till 3:30 pm on Thursday.

Lokmanthan 2022 has kick-started at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday. It has been organised by Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Intellectual Forum of North East.

The aim for this year’s edition is to give a podium to ethnic groups of the Northeast to showcase their culture.

Various seminars under different themes have been planned to take place during this edition of the Lokmanthan. These seminars will be attended by intellectuals, artists, writers and researchers from all over the country.