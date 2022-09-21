Truck Mows Down Four in Delhi Road

Speeding truck ran over people sleeping on a road divider killing four and leaving two injured in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred in northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri area and two of the victims died on spot.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, a truck that was crossing the DTC depot traffic signal at 1.51 am and was en route to DLF T-point crushed six people sleeping on a road divider.

The driver was driving rashly and negligently, he informed.

The DCP further said two people died on spot while four others were rushed to GTB Hospital, however out of the four injured one was declared bought dead and another died while receiving treatment.