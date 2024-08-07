Guwahati News

Traffic Slowdown at Jorabat Due to Water Logging: Guwahati Traffic Police Issues Alert

Commuters are advised to avoid using the Jorabat stretch if possible to minimize delays.
The Guwahati Traffic Police have issued a traffic alert regarding significant water logging on the National Highway at Jorabat.

This issue is causing a slowdown in traffic flow in the area, claimed the city traffic police in a tweet on the ‘X’ handle.

Earlier today, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a protest in front of Swahid Niyas on Wednesday, demanding action over the artificial floods plaguing Guwahati. The demonstrators burned the effigy of Assam Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal and called for his resignation.

They urged the government to tackle the issue with a scientific approach and cautioned Singhal against downplaying the efforts needed to manage flash floods in Guwahati.

AASU Protests Over Artificial Floods in Guwahati, CM Responds
Flash Floods
Guwahati traffic Police
Traffic Slowdown

