Traffic Slowdown at Jorabat Due to Water Logging: Guwahati Traffic Police Issues Alert

The Guwahati Traffic Police have issued a traffic alert regarding significant water logging on the National Highway at Jorabat.
This issue is causing a slowdown in traffic flow in the area, claimed the city traffic police in a tweet on the ‘X’ handle.
Meanwhile, commuters are advised to avoid using the Jorabat stretch if possible to minimize delays.
Earlier today, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a protest in front of Swahid Niyas on Wednesday, demanding action over the artificial floods plaguing Guwahati. The demonstrators burned the effigy of Assam Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal and called for his resignation.
They urged the government to tackle the issue with a scientific approach and cautioned Singhal against downplaying the efforts needed to manage flash floods in Guwahati.