Trafficking Ring Busted: Surrogate Mother Among Three Involved in Khanapara Kidnapping!

“The wife of the accused, Sabita Dey maintained a friendship with Jelimon Begum who resides at rented accommodation at Lal Ganesh, Milan Nagar. Jelimon Begum came in contact with an agent who offered her to act as a surrogate mother at Hyderabad. Jelimon Begum went to Hyderabad as facilitated by the agent but her surrogacy failed as she didn’t conceive. Later, in Hyderabad, she was introduced to another person (originally hailing from Assam) who in turn introduced her to an agency run by a person from Hyderabad which provides child to childless couples for adoption. The agent in Hyderabad tasked Jelimon Begum with finding children in Assam, whose parents are not in a position to raise them, for adoption by childless couples, for which Jelimon Begum was promised handsome amount of money. Accordingly, Jelimon Begum, after returning to Assam few months back, informed Sabita Dey and Biswajit Das to look for such child who can be given to the agents in Hyderabad. Biswajit was in debt as he did not have any permanent source of income. He orchestrated a plan to abduct the baby girl from Ashok Shah's tea stall in Khanapara, taking the help of one Niki Boro, a tea preparer at the stall,” added the Commissioner of police.