Massive Fire Engulfs Car Showroom in Karnataka, 6 Vehicles Destroyed

As many as six vehicles were reduced to ashes after a massive fire that broke out at a car showroom in Karnataka's Shivamogga late on Friday night, reports said.
The incident occurred at around 10 pm, fire department officials said.
Visuals from the area that circulated showed vehicles parked within the premises being demolished as massive flames engulfed the building.
As per reports, a team of four fire tenders and officials reached the spot and launched operations to bring the fire under control. The fire was doused at around 3 am, officials said.
However, no casualties or injuries was reported in the incident.
An official on the other hand stated that the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit. An investigation has been launched into the incident, reports added.