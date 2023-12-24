Guwahati News

Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Life of Youth in Guwahati's Maligaon

The deceased youth has been identified as Raj Nandan Paswan, sources said.
In a tragic incident, a youth allegedly died after a wall of a building collapsed on him in Guwahati's Maligaon, reports said on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the youth was engaged in carrying out arrangements for the upcoming festival of Christmas.

Reports said that he was severely injured after the wall collapsed on him. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

