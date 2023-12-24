Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Life of Youth in Guwahati's Maligaon

In a tragic incident, a youth allegedly died after a wall of a building collapsed on him in Guwahati's Maligaon, reports said on Sunday.
According to reports, the incident occurred when the youth was engaged in carrying out arrangements for the upcoming festival of Christmas.
The deceased youth has been identified as Raj Nandan Paswan, sources said.
Reports said that he was severely injured after the wall collapsed on him. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.