Two Youths Found Dead Near Railway Track in Assam's Hailakandi

Assam

According to reports, the bodies were found lying in a pool of blood near the railway track at Amala Gaon.
In a tragic incident, the bodies of two youths were recovered near a railway track in Assam's Hailakandi district, reports said on Sunday.

According to reports, the bodies were found lying in a pool of blood near the railway track at Amala Gaon.

The two deceased youths have been identified as Manilal Singh and Manjit Singh, according to the locals.

Meanwhile, right after the police arrived at the incident site, the two bodies were taken for post-mortem, sources said.

It has been suspected that the duo were killed after being hit by the Silchar to Mizoram bound train, reports added.

Hailakandi
Railway track

