Guwahati: Travel Agency Owner Held for Duping Car Owners

The Dispur Police on Monday arrested one travel agency owner who rented vehicles from several people and sold them off to other people.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Rishi Rajkhowa, hailing from Kamrup was arrested based on complaints filed by vehicle owners who gave their vehicles to the owner for rent.

Rajkhowa was the owner of Gear Up Agency.

After giving the vehicles for rent, the vehicles started to disappear from the agency. The owners then filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station after receiving the information that their vehicles have started to disappear.

The police then launched a search operation across the state wherein they recovered as many as 10 vehicles from Nagaon, Morigaon and several others locations.

After launching a probe into the missing vehicles complaint, the police uncovers that the vehicles, which the owner claimed to be missing, were reportedly sold off to other people in several places of the state.

Earlier today, Chandmari Police arrested a person for allegedly running a hoax travel agency defrauding customers in Guwahati.

Officials informed that the accused had been running a travel agency named ‘Visa Service and Discovery Tours and Travels’ in Paltan Bazar area.