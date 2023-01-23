TN: Farmer Killed for Calling Neighbour’s Dog a ‘Dog’

In a shocking incident, an old farmer was killed for calling his neighbour’s dog a ‘dog’ during a fight in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the incident took place in Thadicombu town of Dindigul district.

The accused has been identified as Rayappan and he had an issue with his neighbour’s dogs.

Rayappan complaint to his neighbours several times, who were also his relatives Daniel and Vincent that their dogs had been aggressive towards people passing by.

However, the fight escalated when the deceased refused to call the dogs by their names and instead said that the dogs should be kept on leash.

The situation went out of hand when Rayappan sought a stick to beat the dogs which enraged the dog owners and they hit him. After the incident, Rayappan fell unconscious and died.

Meanwhile, Thadikombu Police have lodged an FIR and issued a lookout notice for the accused.