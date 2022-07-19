Tree Plantation in GU In Memory of Oja Hemchandra Barua

A massive tree plantation drive has been carried out in Assam by the Sadin-Pratidin group in memory of Oja Hemchandra Barua. Such a plantation drive has also been carried out on Tuesday at Gauhati University.

The plantation drive under the aegis of Gauhati University has been inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique. The plantation drive has also been attended by writer Dr. Malini Goswami, noted litterateur Dr. Apurba Kumar Baruah, Abani Bhagawati, Dr. Upen Rava Hakasam, Dr. Bhagawat Pran Duara, Dipti Phukan Patgiri among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Prakash Mahanta said, “The plantation drive has been carried out statewide in memory of Hemchandra Barua under the aegis of different organizations. To plant valuable tree in Gauhati University park where there is a statue of Hemchandra Barua was a long pending decision and it has been fulfilled today. Today we have planted several medicinal plants in the park. The programme couldn’t be initiated due to COVID-19 pandemic last two years.”

Vice-chancellor of GU, Pratap Jyoti Handique said, “We have planted the trees in two different purposes. Firstly, this massive drive has been taken in memory of Hemchandra Barua and secondly, the institutional plantation programme has been taken under the initiative of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma from July 15 to August 15.

The VC also announced the campus of GU as Green Campus through the programme and also assured that the green environment will always be kept alive in the university premises.

Moreover, the medicinal plants which have been planted today have been donated by Tarani Deka. The plants which have been planted today are Bokul, Nahor, Sewali, Gutimali, Tagar, Champa, Hasnahana, Neem, Lemon etc.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malini Goswami said that the Sadin-Pratidin group and Gauhati University has taken a good initiative by planting these trees.