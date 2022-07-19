Assam

Assam: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Cr Seized at Hojai Railway Station

Pratidin Time

A large amount of illicit brown sugar worth nearly 1 crore was seized in Assam’s Hojai district on Tuesday.

One person, namely Debashish Haque, was arrested in connection to it.

Sources said the accused was apprehended at Hojai railway station with brown sugar weighing 983 grams.

It is learned that the accused was smuggling the illicit drugs from Dimapur to Hojai via the Assam Express train.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

Further investigation is on.

Yesterday, Karimganj police seized illegal Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore and arrested one person who was in possession of it.

A team of police had conducted a raid at the house of the accused based on specific information and recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets.

Following the seizure, the accused, identified as Aasab Uddin, was taken into custody.

