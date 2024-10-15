Trends Sarodi Srestha 2024 Final Results Are Out | Check Here

As Durga Puja ends leaving us for another year's wait, here's another reason to cheer. The final results of Trends Sarodi Srestha 2024 are in and here are the best Durga idols, innovative pandal decoration, the best Puja, and more.
This year, the best Durga idol award went to the Sripuria Purbanchal Durga Puja Committee in Assam's Tinsukia. The award for the most innovative pandal decoration went to Pragati Sangha Sarvajanin Durga Puja in Barpeta Road.
The best Puja award went to Jayanagar Sarvajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja of Duliajan. Meanwhile, the best Society Puja award was given to Uttarayan Villa Society Sarvajanin Durga Puja in Guwahati's Kahilipara.
The awards will carry a cash amount of Rs 1 lakh, while Society puja awards will carry a cash prize of Rs 30,000. The cheques will be handed out at offices towards the end of October.