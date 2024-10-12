Pratidin Time’s Trends 'Sarodi Shrestha-2024' Results Announced

Assam

In the Best Idol category, the award was won by the Sripuria Purbanchal Durga Puja Committee of Tinsukia.
The much-awaited results of the "Trends Sarodi Shrestha-2024" contest organized by Pratidin Time have been announced.

In the Best Idol category, the award was won by the Sripuria Purbanchal Durga Puja Committee of Tinsukia. Meanwhile, the award for Best Innovative Puja mandap was bagged by the Pragati Sangha Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee of Barpeta Road.

On the other hand, the Best Puja award was conferred to the Jayanagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee of Duliajan, while the Uttorayan Villa Society Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee of Kahilipara won the award for Best Society Puja.

The contest was open for all Durga Puja organizing committees across Assam. Our correspondents visited different puja mandaps across the state. A panel of judges was also formed to assess and provide the outcomes of the contest.

