Guwahati: Speeding Dumper Hits Pedestrian, Smashes Vehicles on GS Road

A pedestrian sustained severe injuries in a devastating road accident that occurred late on Tuesday night at GS Road in Guwahati.

As per sources, a speeding dumper hit the pedestrian and severely damaged three parked vehicles. According to eyewitnesses, the dumper driver was allegedly heavily intoxicated while driving.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS25CC6856, hit a pedestrian from behind, dragging him a considerable distance. The victim sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the police.

In addition to hitting the pedestrian, the dumper also crashed into three parked vehicles, completely wrecking two of them.

Following the accident, the Bhangagarh Police arrived at the scene to take necessary action.