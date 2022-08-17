Truck Carrying 306 LPG Cylinders Missing From North Guwahati

A truck carrying 306 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders along with the driver has been missing since August 15 (Monday) from North Guwahati in Assam.

The driver of the truck has been identified as Sushil Sahani.

An FIR has been lodged by the truck owner, Hemanta Kumar Kalita at the Gauripur Police Station in connection to the incident.

As per the FIR, Sahani had left from the North Guwahati Bottling Plant to Lavanya Gas Agency in Jorhat at around 6:30 am on August 15.

However, till today the driver is untraceable. Kalita tried to contact Sahani but his mobile was switched off.

Police has launched search operations in connection to the incident.