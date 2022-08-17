Durand Cup: Odisha FC Defeats NorthEast United FC 6-0

Odisha FC defeated NorthEast United FC 6-0 in the latter's inaugural match of Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati’s Sarusajai on Wednesday.

Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United.

Jerry opened the scoring in the 15th minute, producing a fine finish to a well worked out team move. Eleven minutes later goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte got into the act with an accurate throw-out across the field to find Nandhakumar Sekar on the left.

Josep Gombau's side produced a late dazzle in the second half to complete the rout. Gombau brought out his substitutes and all three responded with goals.

The first match of the Manipur leg of the tournament will be held at Khuman Lampak main stadium in Imphal on Thursday. Notably, Manipur is co-hosting the cup for the first time.