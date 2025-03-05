Tezpur Youth Found Hanging in Rented Room in Guwahati’s Birubari

In a sensational incident, a youth was found hanging inside his rented room in Guwahati's Birubari on Wednesday, sources said.

As per sources, the youth has been identified as Nihar Nath. The deceased, originally hailing from Tezpur, was working for an online firm while staying in the city.

The reason behind his suspected suicide remains unknown. Police have yet to open the room's door, awaiting the arrival of his family members. Sources said that Nihar was found hanging, as seen through the ventilation opening.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.