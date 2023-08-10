Tusker Killed After Being Hit By Train at Sonapur

In a tragic turn of events, an adult elephant was succumbed to his injuries after being hit by speeding train at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The incident occurred near Digaru village on Thursday morning.
Sources said that tusker was hit by the train early morning today and was undergoing treatment by forest officials who arrived at the scene upon receiving information of the incident.
However despite the efforts of the medical team, the elephant succumbed to it's injuries.
Earlier this month, three elephants were killed after coming into contact with high voltage electricity line on the outskirts of Guwahati.
The incident took place at Panichanda in Rani Tea Estate in the village of the Kamrup rural district of Assam which falls under the Rani Forest Office.
It has come to the fore that the wild tuskers had come out of the forest in search of food. However, they were killed after getting electrocuted.
Officials from Rani Forest Division arrived at the scene of the incident after being informed by locals who spotted the elephant carcasses.
Following the incident, the locals of the region expressed anguish and displeasure at the deaths. They also performed rituals as the mighty beast is often considered a revered figure in Hindu mythology.