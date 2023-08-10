Manipur

Meitei Woman Allege Gang-Rape By Kuki Miscreants at Churachandpur; FIR Lodged

According to reports, the FIR was filed on August 9 at Khumujamba Meitei Leikai, Churachandpur.
Meitei Woman Allege Gang-Rape By Kuki Miscreants at Churachandpur; FIR Lodged
Meitei Woman Allege Gang-Rape By Kuki Miscreants at Churachandpur; FIR LodgedRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

With Manipur still living on the edge, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Bishnupur Women Police Station wherein it is claimed that a 37-year-old woman belonging to the Meitei community was allegedly gang-raped in on May 3 in Churachandpur.

According to reports, the FIR was filed on August 9 at Khumujamba Meitei Leikai, Churachandpur.

The FIR was lodged after a Meitei woman filed a report complaining that she was gang-raped by unknown Kuki miscreants on May 3 when she and others were trying to flee their homes at Churachandpur.

A medical examination of the victim was also conducted.                                          

The case has now been forwarded to Churachandpur PS for further investigation.

The police have registered a case of gangrape, assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman with common intention against “unknown Kuki miscreants."

Meitei Woman Allege Gang-Rape By Kuki Miscreants at Churachandpur; FIR Lodged
Woman Shot Dead Outside School In Manipur's Imphal West
Manipur Police
Manipur Violence

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
manipur>>north-east/manipur/meitei-woman-allege-gang-rape-by-kuki-miscreants-at-churachandpur-fir-lodged
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com