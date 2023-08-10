Meitei Woman Allege Gang-Rape By Kuki Miscreants at Churachandpur; FIR Lodged

With Manipur still living on the edge, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Bishnupur Women Police Station wherein it is claimed that a 37-year-old woman belonging to the Meitei community was allegedly gang-raped in on May 3 in Churachandpur.
According to reports, the FIR was filed on August 9 at Khumujamba Meitei Leikai, Churachandpur.
The FIR was lodged after a Meitei woman filed a report complaining that she was gang-raped by unknown Kuki miscreants on May 3 when she and others were trying to flee their homes at Churachandpur.
A medical examination of the victim was also conducted.
The case has now been forwarded to Churachandpur PS for further investigation.
The police have registered a case of gangrape, assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman with common intention against “unknown Kuki miscreants."